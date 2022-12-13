Laramie County School District#2 Schools Closed Today
Laramie County School District#2 schools are closed today due to a blizzard. The district posted this announcement this morning:
""Due to the blizzard conditions that have begun and are expected throughout the district today, LCSD#2 will transition to a virtual day today. No buses will run and no classes will be held in the buildings."
2022's Deadliest Wyoming County in Terms of Traffic Deaths
While car crashes can occur anywhere, some roads in Wyoming are more dangerous than others.
As the numbers stand now, more people have died on the road in Laramie County than in any other county in 2022.
Below is the Wyoming Highway Patrol narrative of every fatal crash that has occurred in Laramie County this year.