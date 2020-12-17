Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Issues Phone Scam Warning
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a common phone scam that seems to be making a comeback in the area.
The Social Security phone scam features a caller who tells potential victims that their Social Security number has either been suspended due to suspicious activity or has been used to commit a crime.
The caller may want you to confirm your Social Security number. What makes these types of calls unusually convincing is the fact that the con artists will often "spoof' the actual number of the Social Security Administration on caller ID.
The callers may tell victims that their bank accounts are about to be seized and demand that the victim put money on gift cards and give them the codes.
In a post on the agency's Facebook page, the sheriff's office offered the following advice: