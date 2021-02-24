Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Warns of New Phone Scam

Laramie County deputies are warning people about a new phone scam in which someone claiming to be with the sheriff's office attempts to serve a federal subpoena.

Deputy Jeff Barnes says the caller doesn't request any money, they just want to know personal information such as dates of birth, social security numbers and how your signature looks.

"Do not provide any information whatsoever to individuals over the phone," said Barnes. "If there's a court case or if they need for you to be a witness in a case, the subpoenas will come directly from the federal agency, not the sheriff's department."

Barnes says the latest scam is just one of many going on right now.

"Social security scams, identity thefts, there's just so many things out there right now," he said. "People need to be very cognizant."

