The holiday season in Wyoming is an experience like no other. Residents throughout Laramie can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables and plug in the holographic projector.

A holiday light display is an opportunity to bring some good cheer to our friends and neighbors and the 2021 season is no different.

Take a look at some of Laramie's best holiday lights displays below. Think your house is one of the best decorated in the neighborhood? Send it to us and you could win $500.