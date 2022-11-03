Laramie Police Department Welcomes New Chief

The Laramie Police Department is proud to announce the swearing-in of their new Chief of Police, Brian Browne, according to a release sent out this morning.

Chief Browne began his law enforcement career with the Montclair Police Department in Southern California before transferring to the Anaheim Police Department.

Over the last 20 years, Brian has risen through the ranks and currently serves as a Captain, overseeing the Operations Support Division. He coordinates and supervises responses and personnel at the Disneyland Resort, Angel Stadium, and Honda Center while overseeing the Community Policing and Traffic Sections.

He has been actively involved with the CALEA accreditation process and the Anaheim Police Review Board. At the rank of Lieutenant, Brian oversaw Internal Affairs, Professional Standards, and the Major Incident Review Team. He served as a Patrol Watch Commander and Traffic Commander.

Brian was also a supervisor at the Orange County Family Justice Center and in the Criminal Intelligence Detail. Before promoting, Brian gained extensive investigative experience as a Homicide Detective, Gang Investigator, and Safe School Investigator.

Brian has been actively involved with the community throughout his career, including the faith-based community, Orange County Family Justice Center Foundation, youth activities and coaching, and several other leadership roles.

Before beginning a law enforcement career, Brian was a medic in the United States Army National Guard, where his service included a deployment in Kosovo. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Organizational Leadership from BIOLA University and a Master of Science in Criminal Justice.

Brian has been married for 21 years to his wife, Jennifer, who serves the community as a Registered Nurse in the emergency department and nursing educator. Together they have three sons, Aidan, Brenden, and Maddox. Brian enjoys practicing Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, running, reading, and volunteering in the community with his family.