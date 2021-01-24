Laramie Police Looking For Runaway Juvenile

Sunday afternoon (January 24) the Laramie Police Department asked for the public's assistance in locating a missing 17 year-old Abigail Mattimoe-Harris.

Abigail Mattimoe-Harris was last seen just after midnight on January 24, 2021. Abigail may be in the company of another juvenile and driving a white colored 2005 Ford Focus with Wyoming license plates, number '5-5413.'

Laramie Police ask that if you have any information to please call Dispatch at 307-721-2526.



FILE PHOTO: 2005 Ford Focus. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

"The Laramie Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Abigail Mattimoe-Harris. Abigail is a 17 year old female, last seen on January 24, 2021 at approximately 00:30 hours. Abigail may be in the company of another juvenile and driving a white colored 2005 Ford Focus, bearing Wyoming registration 5-5413. If you have any information please call Dispatch at 307-721-2526."