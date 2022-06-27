Laramie Police Searching for Dog’s Owner

6/28 UPDATE:

Laramie police say the owners have been located.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Laramie police are asking for the public's help in finding the owner of a lost dog.

According to a department Facebook post, the dog (pictured above) does not have any tags and is not microchipped.

"It needs some medical attention and (we) would like to find the owner," the post states.

If you are or know the dog's owner, police ask that you call dispatch at 307-721-2526.

