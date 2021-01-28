Laramie Reproductive Health Holding Virtual Dessert Auction

Laramie Reproductive Health is celebrating its 50th Anniversary with its Pie-in-the-Sky dessert auction on February 6 from 4-5:30 pm, with this year's event being virtual.

A silent auction for desserts will take place from February 5 from 4 pm until 4 pm on February 6.

The fundraising committee was tasked with finding community figures as volunteers to get a pie in the face for a good cause.

The live event will also feature Wyoming Public Radio’s Micah Schweizer as the MC and music will be provided by Moral Panic.

Like Laramie Reproductive Health’s sliding fee scale for its clinic services, the event has a suggested donation of $20, but anyone can attend for any sum they can afford.

Tickets can be reserved by phoning the clinic or via Event Brite and can be found on LRH’s Facebook page.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app