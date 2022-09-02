Looking for their first home win since mid-October 2020, the Laramie Plainsmen host the Campbell County Camels at Deti Stadium on Friday night.

The game starts at 6 p.m.

Both teams are coming off a loss in Week 0. The Plainsmen fell to No. 3 Natrona County, 40-0. The Camels lost at No. 1 Cheyenne East, 47-28. The Thunderbirds led that game 40-0 before the Camels scored.

Laramie struggled on offense against the Mustangs last week and finished with 50 total yards. That included minus-2 yards on the ground.

The KOWB Radio Player of the Game was senior Mahlon Morris. He led LHS in rushing with 19 yards and had a team-high ten defensive points.

KOWB’s David Settle caught up with Morris to reflect on his first football game in several years, trying to build on some positives, and what they expect from the Camels.

Campbell County is led by sophomore QB Mason Drube. He threw for 296 yards, three TDs, and one interception in last week’s loss at East. The Camels ran for 41 yards. Defensively, they allowed 498 yards of total offense. Drube and junior Aidan Dorr, plus senior Ian Carter will be players to watch for Campbell County.

This will be the 45th meeting between the Plainsmen and the Camels. Campbell County won last year’s game in Gillette, 48-3. The Camels lead the all-time series, 23-21.

KOWB (AM 1290) will provide live coverage of Friday’s game. David Settle and Aaron Lozano call the action. The broadcast starts at 5 p.m. You can listen on the radio, anywhere with the KOWB app, online, or through smart speakers.