Laramie’s Weekly Recap [Aug 27 – Sept 1]

Are we ready to head into a long weekend coming up? I know I am! Before you do that, in case you missed all that was happening in Laramie this week, here is a quick summary!

A fatal car crash northwest of Riverton

A 24-year-old Wyoming man is dead after rolling his car northwest of Riverton, the highway patrol says. The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, near milepost 105.5 on U.S. 26.

Junior QB completed just 5-of-20 throws in Saturday's loss to Illinois

Andrew Peasley completed just five of his 20 pass attempts in a 38-6 loss to Illinois last Saturday in Champaign. He threw for a grand total of 30 yards and added an under-thrown interception in the third quarter.

California-based Bitwise Acquires Wyoming's Array School

Earlier this year, the California-based technology consultation firm Bitwise announced its expansion into Wyoming.

 

Family Of Fallen Wyoming Marine Refiles Lawsuit Against Baldwin

The family of fallen Wyoming marine Rylee McCollum has re-filed a lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin in New York, according to CNN.

Know Wyoming's foe: Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Before the game this Saturday, it would be great if we know our enemy. As they say, keep your friends close, but your enemies closer.

 

What Does Wyoming Taste Like? (According to Locals)

We asked locals what they think Wyoming would taste like if it has a flavor, and here are the answers.
