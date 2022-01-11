Larimer County Deputy Shoots Suspect In Wellington I-25 Incident

An investigation of a Monday afternoon officer-involved shooting incident near Interstate 25 in Wellington is underway, according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

According to the post, deputies were called to the Family Dollar store on Sixth Street a little after 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon on a report of a suspicious white male.

The man fled the scene in a pickup and a car chase ensued.

According to the post, the chase ended at 2;24 p.m. at Mulberry Street and I-25. The post says a deputy fired at the suspect, who was hit and taken to a local hospital.

The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team [CIRT] has been called into action to investigate the shooting.

The suspect was the only person in the vehicle when the shooting happened, and no deputies were injured in the case.