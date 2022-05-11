LCSO K-9 Sniffs Out 250+ Pounds of Weed During I-80 Traffic Stop

A Laramie County Sheriff's K-9 proved himself to be the ultimate good boy last month when he sniffed out more than 250 pounds of marijuana.

According to a Facebook post, K-9 Tyr and his handler were called to a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Cheyenne on April 28 after the Wyoming Highway Patrol requested a K-9.

"Tyr was deployed for an open-air sniff around the suspect vehicle (and) displayed a positive alert for the presence of illegal drugs inside the vehicle," the post reads.

Get our free mobile app

The sheriff's office says a subsequent search revealed just over 251 pounds of suspected marijuana inside the vehicle.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.

Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs: