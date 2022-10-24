The country music community is mourning the loss of charismatic actor, singer, performer and pop culture personality Leslie Jordan, who died on Monday (Oct. 24) at the age of 67.

According to TMZ, the larger-than-life talent was killed after a suspected medical emergency caused his career to veer off the road and crash into a building in Hollywood, Calif., early Monday morning.

The news of Jordan's death spread quickly across the entertainment industry, spurring a range of celebrities, musicians and friends to share their own tributes on social media. Jason Isbell, Margo Price and Ty Herndon were among the first artists to share messages of shock and sadness over Jordan's unexpected death.

Although Leslie Jordan initially found fame as an actor in the mid '90s, he had forged strong bonds with many country artists in recent years. His 2021 country gospel album Company's Comin' included collaborations with a range of major acts, including Dolly Parton, Chris and Morgane Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Tanya Tucker and T.J. Osborne of Brothers Osborne.

Jordan, an openly gay man and avid LGBTQ+ advocate, was known for his joyful, positive attitude and cutting sense of humor, which shined through his recordings and live performances.

Take a look back at some of the sweetest snapshots and most memorable moments from Leslie Jordan's one-of-a-kind career.