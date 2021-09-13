Lily Rose Announces ‘Stronger Than I Am’ EP

Lily Rose has announced a new EP, Stronger Than I Am. The project will consist of seven songs and is due out Oct. 1.

Rose, who is one of very few openly gay country artists signed to a major record label, has had an unusual route to stardom. Her song "Villain" debuted at No. 1 on iTunes all-genre and country charts in December of 2020, after two clips of the song went viral on TikTok. Rose signed a joint-venture deal with Big Loud Records, Republic and Back Blocks Music in January and has released a string of singles over the last eight months.

Her new EP will consist of three new songs, in addition to previously released singles. Rose co-wrote four of the songs on the project, which also features compositions co-written by Sam Hunt and Breland.

Rose is set to join Chris Lane's Fill Them Boots Tour, which kicks off Oct. 28 in Memphis. Fans can find tour dates and ticket information on Lane's website.

Lily Rose's Stronger Than I Am EP Tracklist:

1. “Villain” (Lily Rose, Mackenzie Carpenter, Kyle Clark)

2. “Stronger Than I Am” (Griffen Palmer, Geoff Warburton)

3. “I Don’t Smoke” (Daniel Gerard Breland, Lalo Guzman, Michael Tyler)

4. “Remind Me of You” (Corey Crowder, Sam Hunt, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

5. “Know My Way Around” (Lily Rose, Julian Bunetta, Savana Santos)

6. “Breakin’ In” (Lily Rose, John Byron, Ben Johnson, Blake Pendergrass)

7. “Whole Lotta Hometowns” (Lily Rose, Andy Albert, Kyle Clark)