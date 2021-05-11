‘Lisey’s Story’ Trailer: Stephen King Adapts His Own Novel For TV

Stephen King’s pick for his favorite novel he’s ever written is Lisey’s Story, his 2006 supernatural horror and romance book about the widow of a famous author. For years, he pitched it as a TV series. Now, he’s not only gotten his wish, he wrote every single episode of the show, which is coming to Apple TV+ next month.

King’s scripts were directed by Pablo Larrain, the filmmaker behind No and Jackie. The series stars Julianne Moore and Clive Owen. The first trailer just dropped and the visuals look pretty spectacular, especially for a television show. Watch it below:

The fact that King adapted his own work here is intriguing, although his track record with screenplays and teleplays isn’t quite as consistent as with his novels. (Remember, King is also the guy who hated Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining, and wrote his own adaptation, which became the not-especially-good 1997 TV miniseries starring Steven Weber. The final episode of the recent TV adaptation of The Stand, which King also wrote, wasn’t well received either.) Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

“Lisey’s Story” is a deeply personal, pensive thriller that follows Lisey Landon (played by Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (played by Owen). A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind. Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan, Ron Cephas Jones and Sung Kang also star alongside Moore and Owen.

The first two episodes of Lisey’s Story premiere on Apple TV+ on June 4. The remaining six episodes will debut weekly.

