LISTEN: Laramie Plainsman Football on the KOWB App – 2019 Schedule

Dave Broberg/Getty Images

Get the FREE KOWB App and never miss Laramie gridiron action - Available for Android and Apple Devices

8/30/19Kelly Walsh6pmHome
9/6/19Rock Springs6pmAway
9/13/19Campbell Co7pmAway
9/20/19Natrona6pmHome
9/27/19Central7pmAway
10/4/19East  **Homecoming**6pmHome
10/11/19South6pmAway
10/18/19Sheridan6pmHome
10/25/19Thunder Basin6pmHome
11/1/19PlayoffsTBA
11/8/19PlayoffsTBA
11/15 & 11/16StateLaramie

