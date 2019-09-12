Get the FREE KOWB App and never miss Laramie gridiron action - Available for Android and Apple Devices

8/30/19 Kelly Walsh 6pm Home 9/6/19 Rock Springs 6pm Away 9/13/19 Campbell Co 7pm Away 9/20/19 Natrona 6pm Home 9/27/19 Central 7pm Away 10/4/19 East **Homecoming** 6pm Home 10/11/19 South 6pm Away 10/18/19 Sheridan 6pm Home 10/25/19 Thunder Basin 6pm Home 11/1/19 Playoffs TBA 11/8/19 Playoffs TBA 11/15 & 11/16 State Laramie