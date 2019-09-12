LISTEN: Laramie Plainsman Football on the KOWB App – 2019 Schedule
|8/30/19
|Kelly Walsh
|6pm
|Home
|9/6/19
|Rock Springs
|6pm
|Away
|9/13/19
|Campbell Co
|7pm
|Away
|9/20/19
|Natrona
|6pm
|Home
|9/27/19
|Central
|7pm
|Away
|10/4/19
|East **Homecoming**
|6pm
|Home
|10/11/19
|South
|6pm
|Away
|10/18/19
|Sheridan
|6pm
|Home
|10/25/19
|Thunder Basin
|6pm
|Home
|11/1/19
|Playoffs
|TBA
|11/8/19
|Playoffs
|TBA
|11/15 & 11/16
|State
|Laramie