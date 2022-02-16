It's always great to see any Wyoming company get rewarded for their hard work, especially when it's amongst the best at what they do in the entire country. And it's that much sweeter to see it happen when their based in your very own backyard.

MolsonCoors recently handed out their prestigious 'MolsonCoors President's Award', which goes to the top beverage wholesalers in the United States. You may just recognize this year's recipient of the award.

Bison Beverage, which has a home base in Cheyenne wins the 2021 Molson Coors President's Award. Of course, in the statement above, they mention all ten Wyoming counties they know as home. The statement in the post reads:

Bison Beverage is honored and humbled to report that we are the recipient of the 2021 MolsonCoors President's Award, a prestigious award bestowed upon only the highest-performing MolsonCoors wholesalers across the US! We are incredibly proud of our staff working hard in all of our sales centers and all ten Wyoming counties we call home...we'd again like to mention how proud we are of our team, from management and drivers to our warehouse teams and line cleaners, our sales reps and office staff to driver helpers, and everyone in between. Our teams in Cheyenne, Laramie, Torrington, Sheridan, and Gillette have absolutely crushed it over the last few years and this award serves as proof of that...Lastly, and very importantly, thank you as well to all of our wonderful retail partners, customers, and suppliers who support our family-owned business and allow us to do what we do.

MolsonCoors President's Award

Congrats to Bison Beverage for winning such a nationally prestigious award!

