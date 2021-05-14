Local Law Enforcement to Honor Fallen Wyoming Peace Officers

Local law enforcement agencies will honor those Wyoming officers who made the ultimate sacrifice during a memorial ceremony this evening.

The ceremony, which coincides with National Police Week, will be held in front of the Wyoming Capitol at 6 p.m.

"The event honors local law enforcement heroes ... with a joint color guard ceremony and guest speakers," said Cheyenne Police Department spokeswoman Alex Farkas.

"Representatives from the Laramie County Sheriff's Office, Wyoming Game and Fish, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Wyoming State Parks and the Cheyenne Police Department will be in attendance," she added.

Sixty-eight Wyoming peace officers have been lost in the line of duty.