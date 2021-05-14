Local Law Enforcement to Honor Fallen Wyoming Peace Officers

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

Local law enforcement agencies will honor those Wyoming officers who made the ultimate sacrifice during a memorial ceremony this evening.

The ceremony, which coincides with National Police Week, will be held in front of the Wyoming Capitol at 6 p.m.

"The event honors local law enforcement heroes ... with a joint color guard ceremony and guest speakers," said Cheyenne Police Department spokeswoman Alex Farkas.

"Representatives from the Laramie County Sheriff's Office, Wyoming Game and Fish, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Wyoming State Parks and the Cheyenne Police Department will be in attendance," she added.

Sixty-eight Wyoming peace officers have been lost in the line of duty.

WYOMING PROUD: The 5 Most Awesome Things Wyoming Gave The World

Filed Under: Cheyenne Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff's office, National Police Week, Wyoming Fallen Law Enforcement Memorial, Wyoming Game and Fish, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Wyoming State Parks
Categories: News, Wyoming
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top