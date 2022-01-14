LOOK! Massive Wyoming Wolfpack Play In Yellowstone
Wolves are incredibly beautiful animals and I don't think we appreciate their beauty as much as we do other animals. That's more so to do with the nature of the beast. I've honestly never seen a pack of wolves in real life, which is fine. If I were to see them in real life, I'd probably prefer them to be at a good distance, through binoculars or a camera lens.
A person on TikTok found a HUGE pack of wolves in Yellowstone that were hanging out and playing. I watched the video several times to make sure they weren't eating a carcass. That'd probably be in bad taste to post. But, they were just enjoying their lives and kind of wrestling with each other. Oddly enough, there was a warning on the video, so I'm not sure if it was just because they are wolves in general.
Oh well, you can check it out for yourself, I thought they were beautiful and fun to watch, but that's just me.
I tried to count how many wolves were in this pack and I think I counted 15, they were all moving and some were chilling on the ground, so it was hard to tell.
Just imagine a pronghorn walking upon this group and just slowly backtracking their way out. Maybe I watched too many cartoons as a kid.
Anyway, I love seeing real wildlife videos like this. As I mentioned, I don't want to see this many wolves in person, but the video is pretty cool!