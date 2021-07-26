LOOK: Must-See Tweets From First Days of Cheyenne Frontier Days

If you were at Cheyenne Frontier Days over the past weekend, you know just how amazing the past weekend has been! And judging by how much love Cheyenne was shown on social media over the first few days since the start of the festival, plenty of people definitely took notice.

While we still have a long way to go through the rest of this week until the end of the festival, people are going out of their way to show how much of a blast they have been having at Cheyenne Frontier Days so far. The Daddy Of 'Em All is doing its usual thing and then some to this point. From the opening dedication of the new Chris LeDoux statue to the monumental return of Garth Brooks fantastic show to the parade over the weekend, it's been a whirlwind of events for everyone that's been in and around the capitol city the past few days.

Twitter alone has been a highlight reel for the city of Cheyenne and the festival to this point. So why don't we go ahead and see some of the best tweets about Cheyenne Frontier Days so far...

We're diving right in as Garth spared no time in reminding everyone about how amazing shows at CFD can be.

This black and white shot certainly gave a great perspective on just how incredible Frontier Park can look at night with Garth in town.

What a legendary dedication to the Wyoming icon, Chris LeDoux.

Chancey Williams played to a packed crowd at the Outlaw Saloon in Cheyenne over the weekend.

The PRCA Rodeo had several great moments over the weekend like the videos above.

Downtown Cheyenne received plenty of love over the weekend as well with visitors taking in some of our great murals.

Even Cheyenne sunsets in the distance got plenty of love from people attending the festival.

Why not get some new ink to celebrate the occasion?

Our own Cody Tucker from 7220 Sports pretty much summed up the weekend with that one.

It's only the Monday and there is so much more to come from this next week at Cheyenne Frontier Days! Make the most of it while you can, Cheyenne!

First Cheyenne Frontier Days 2021 Parade Marches Through Cheyenne The first of four Cheyenne Frontier Days Grand Parades of 2021 marched through downtown Cheyenne on Saturday, to the delight of thousands of onlookers. Saturday's procession marked the first CFD parade since 2019, as the annual western celebration was canceled for the first time in its history due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But it appeared to be back with a vengeance on Saturday, with an endless array of marching bands, floats, riders on horseback, horse-drawn wagons, and other exhibits too numerous to mention.

The next CFD Grand Parade is scheduled for Tuesday (July 27) morning at 9 am, with additional parades slated for Thursday and Saturday mornings (July 27, 29, 31).

The parades will alternate with the Frontier Days Pancake Breakfasts which are slated for Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings (July 26, 28, 30) at the Cheyenne Depot Plaza.





- First Cheyenne Frontier Days 2021 Parade Marches Through Cheyenne

READ MORE: 13 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Acts Have Played Cheyenne Frontier Days

Every Band That’s Ever Played At Cheyenne Frontier Days (UPDATED) The Daddy of 'Em All is back and today we're looking back at over 50 years of concerts at Cheyenne Frontier Days . This list features every main stage musical act on the Frontier Nights stage at Frontier Park in Cheyenne, Wyoming since 1966. Courtesy of Daniel Long with the CFD Old West Museum

- Every Band That’s Ever Played At Cheyenne Frontier Days 1966-2021