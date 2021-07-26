LOOK: Must-See Tweets From First Days of Cheyenne Frontier Days
If you were at Cheyenne Frontier Days over the past weekend, you know just how amazing the past weekend has been! And judging by how much love Cheyenne was shown on social media over the first few days since the start of the festival, plenty of people definitely took notice.
While we still have a long way to go through the rest of this week until the end of the festival, people are going out of their way to show how much of a blast they have been having at Cheyenne Frontier Days so far. The Daddy Of 'Em All is doing its usual thing and then some to this point. From the opening dedication of the new Chris LeDoux statue to the monumental return of Garth Brooks fantastic show to the parade over the weekend, it's been a whirlwind of events for everyone that's been in and around the capitol city the past few days.
Twitter alone has been a highlight reel for the city of Cheyenne and the festival to this point. So why don't we go ahead and see some of the best tweets about Cheyenne Frontier Days so far...
We're diving right in as Garth spared no time in reminding everyone about how amazing shows at CFD can be.
This black and white shot certainly gave a great perspective on just how incredible Frontier Park can look at night with Garth in town.
What a legendary dedication to the Wyoming icon, Chris LeDoux.
Chancey Williams played to a packed crowd at the Outlaw Saloon in Cheyenne over the weekend.
The PRCA Rodeo had several great moments over the weekend like the videos above.
Downtown Cheyenne received plenty of love over the weekend as well with visitors taking in some of our great murals.
Even Cheyenne sunsets in the distance got plenty of love from people attending the festival.
Why not get some new ink to celebrate the occasion?
Our own Cody Tucker from 7220 Sports pretty much summed up the weekend with that one.
It's only the Monday and there is so much more to come from this next week at Cheyenne Frontier Days! Make the most of it while you can, Cheyenne!
