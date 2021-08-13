Ain't nothing stopping the 81st edition of the largest biker rally on earth, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which wraps up this weekend (August 15, 2021). It was another August of motorcycles, music, and fun in the tiny Black Hills town of Sturgis, South Dakota.

Despite the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, fans made the trek to Sturgis again this year, as they have for the last eight decades. The KELO TV reports that over 370,000 rally-goers made their way to the Black Hills this year. That's up some from last year.

