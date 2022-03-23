Look: 14 Pics From The Least Expensive House In Fort Collins

IRES/mls

At the end of 2021, the average price for a single-family home in Fort Collins was in the mid $500K's. It doesn't seem like that long ago the average price was a couple hundred thousand bucks cheaper but those days are long gone, with the exception of a few spots that are still affordable as long as you're willing to downsize and perhaps do a little work on the place.

That's where this particular place comes into play in Fort Collins, which is going for $365,000. This is also the cheapest single-family detached dwelling in FoCo.

I'm not including condos, townhomes, 55 and over communities, or manufactured homes. This is strictly based on detached single-family homes.

According to Zillow, this particular property located at 938 Main Street in Fort Collins has an offer on it but they are accepting backup offers currently.

This 2 bed, 1 bath home built in 1937 has just under 1000 square feet of living space, has air conditioning, and a 1-car garage.

Yes it's small and yes it could use a little work but for the most part, things are pretty nice inside this property.

Let's take a little deeper dive in and go for a virtual tour together.

 

Housing in Colorado isn't cheap but there are some diamonds in the rough, if you're willing to downsize.

