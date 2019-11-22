Mark Erelli + Special Guests Bring ‘By Degrees’ to 2019 Americana Honors & Awards [Exclusive Video]

On Saturday (Nov. 23), fans will get a peek inside the 2019 Americana Music Awards, when Austin City Limits premieres a special episode featuring footage from the event. Ahead of the episode's airing on PBS, however, The Boot's readers can get a first look at one of the night's big collaborations: Mark Erelli, Josh Ritter, Lori McKenna, J.S. Ondara, and Shawn Colvin's performance of "By Degrees."

A 2019 Americana Honors & Awards Song of the Year nominee, "By Degrees" is an anti-gun violence message, originally featuring McKenna, Ritter, Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow and Anais Mitchell. Erelli, its writer, has produced two of McKenna's albums, provided guitar accompaniment for a number of folk and country artists and has released more than a dozen albums of his own since the late 1990s.

“I’ll never forget the first time Mark played this remarkable song for me,” McKenna says of the song. “It stops you in your tracks and unsettles your spirit at the same time ... This song is an awakening I wish we didn’t need, but we so surely do.”

In addition to Erelli and company, Austin City Limits' 2019 Americana Honors & Awards special will feature a dozen performances recorded during the Sept. 11 event; a full setlist is below. The special will premiere on PBS at 9PM ET, and be available to stream online starting Sunday (Nov. 24) at 10AM ET.

Austin City Limits' 2019 Americana Honors & Awards TV Special Setlist:

Our Native Daughters, "Black Myself"

Mumford & Sons (feat. the Milk Carton Kids), "Forever"

Yola, "Faraway Look"

Brandi Carlile, “The Mother"

Mark Erelli (feat. Josh Ritter, Lori McKenna, J.S. Ondara and Shawn Colvin), "By Degrees"

Mavis Staples, "Change"

Joe Henry & Rodney Crowell, "Girl From the North Country"

Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi, "Wayfaring Stranger"

The War and Treaty, "Love Like There's No Tomorrow"

I'm With Her, "Call My Name"

The Milk Carton Kids, "Sleepless Nights"

Bonnie Raitt and John Prine, "Angel From Montgomery"

Elvis Costello with Jim Lauderdale, "Red Cotton/Blame it on Cain"