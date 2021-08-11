Summer in Wyoming is winding down quickly. School will be starting and before we know it, the leaves will be falling, and pumpkins will need to be carved. It's been a hot and dry summer in Cheyenne, so what does that mean for the winter of 2021-22?

The Farmers’ Almanac team has again worked whatever magic they do up there in New England to look into the weather future. For the winter of 2022-22, they're saying that it will probably be a cold and snowy one in Wyoming. But not too out of the ordinary.

Get our free mobile app

"The Farmers’ Almanac is predicting a near-normal amount of snowfall from coast to coast however, the unusual aspect of this winter will be the notable month-to-month variations.” the Farmers’ Almanac said, adding that temperatures may be "...well below-normal over the Central US..."

The Farmers’ Almanac says that January will start cold and get colder, with the possibility of a blizzard late in the month. Then, they're saying that February could be a calmer month, or it may not. So there's that. By March 2022, "...the month will be full of stretches of uneventful weather, but when it turns stormy, the precipitation will come in big doses." Sounds like they're just describing every winter along the Front Range.

Keep in mind that nothing is certain in weather, especially when looking this far out. The Farmers’ Almanac predictions are based on history, weather patterns, climatic data, and their own formulas.

The first frost usually hits the Cheyenne area towards the end of September. If this forecasting pans out we'll see a cold and snowy winter in the Cowboy State. You know, like every winter.

A Look Back At Cheyenne's Worst October Snow Storms

Pictures From Wyoming Snowpocalypse 2021 After two days and 30-odd inches of sow, southeast Wyoming was left buried. An in the grand tradition of every generation since the invention of the camera, we took pictures of the snow.

The Blizzard of March 2021 covered up our driveways, fences, and in some cases porches. It trapped up in our homes and canceled our plans.

Here's a quick look around the Cheyenne area from Sunday (March 14) and Monday (March 15).