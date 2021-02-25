‘Luca’ Trailer: Pixar’s Voyage to Italy

Pixar’s last movie fused jazz music and the afterlife, two very different topics that wound up working together perfectly in the context of Soul. Their next project is Luca, and this time they’ve brought together Italy and sea monsters, for a coming-of-age story set in a beautiful seaside town.

The studio just unveiled the first teaser trailer for the movie, watch it below:

The full voice cast includes Jacob Tremblay as Luca, “a bright and inventive 13-year-old sea monster with endless curiosity—especially when it comes to the mysterious world above the sea,” and Jack Dylan Grazer as Scorfano, “an independent, free-spirited teenage sea monster with unbridled enthusiasm for the human world.” Luca also stars Emma Berman, Maya Rudolph, Marco Barricelli, and Jim Gaffigan as Lorenzo, the title character’s father.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar’s original feature film “Luca” is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.

There’s also a brand new poster for hte film as well:

Pixar

Luca is scheduled to premiere in theaters this summer.