‘Luca’ Trailer: Take a Summer Vacation in Italy With Pixar

Look, things are better than they were last year, but they’re certainly not back to normal. Odds are, you’re not taking a European vacation this summer. That could make Pixar’s latest movie more appealing than it might otherwise be, as it’s positioned as a trip to sunny Italy. That’s the setting for Luca, an adventure starring two young boys who are secretly sea monsters from an underwater world. You won’t even need to take a car ride to a movie theater to see it, either; the film is going straight to Disney+.

Under normal circumstances, that might be a sign that the film is of inferior quality. But Pixar’s last movie, Soul, went straight to Disney+, and it just won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Plus, Luca’s trailer looks good; it just debuted, watch it below:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Disney and Pixar’s original feature film “Luca” is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface. The voice cast features Jacob Tremblay as Luca Paguro, Jack Dylan Grazer as Alberto Scorfano, Emma Berman as Giulia Marcovaldo, Saverio Raimondo as town bully Ercole Visconti, Maya Rudolph as Luca’s mom Daniela, Marco Barricelli as Giulia’s dad Massimo, Jim Gaffigan as Luca’s dad Lorenzo, Sandy Martin as Luca’s grandma, and Giacomo Gianniotti as a local fisherman. Pixar Animation Studios’ 24th feature film is directed by Academy Award® nominee Enrico Casarosa (“La Luna”) and produced by Andrea Warren (“Lava,” “Cars 3”). Award-winning composer Dan Romer (“Beasts of the Southern Wild,” “Maniac”) created the score.

Luca premieres on June 18 only on Disney+.

