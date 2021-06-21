Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real Announce Fall 2021 Headlining Tour

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real are headed back on the road this fall. The singer and his band have confirmed a rigorous stretch of dates beginning Sept. 3 in Pioneertown, Calif., and continuing through late November.

The trek is in support of their just-released album, A Few Stars Apart, which came out on June 11 and is in part a product of the songwriting Nelson did while grappling with isolation and the change to his routine that came with the COVID-19 pandemic. The singer-songwriter spent much of 2020 with his family, including his famous road dog dad, Willie Nelson, and while the time off the road was a major adjustment for the musical family, the younger Nelson says his takeaways from the experience were overwhelmingly positive.

"I mean, a lot of people were stuck away from their families and didn't know what to do. So I just consider myself extremely lucky to have been with them at the time that this all went down," he reflects. "In a way, it was divine timing that I could be with them, and it gave me a really great chance to spend more time with them, consecutively, than I had spent in a long time."

Still, to everything there is a season, and both musical Nelsons are now excitedly preparing to return to their lives as busy touring musicians. For Lukas and his band, that means putting the 11 new songs on A Few Stars Apart in a live setting for the first time.

Among the venues they're set to hit for their headlining tour are Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre and a two-night stand at Los Angeles' El Rey Theatre. A full list of dates and venues is below.

Tickets for Nelson and company's 2021 tour dates will go on sale Friday (June 25) at 10AM local time. Information on opening acts for the tour is not yet available.

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, 2021 Headlining Tour Dates:

Sept. 3 -- Pioneertown, Calif. @ Pappy & Harriet’s

Sept. 4-5 -- Solana Beach, Calif. @ Belly Up

Sept. 7 -- Pomona, Calif. @ Glass House

Sept. 9 -- Ventura, Calif. @ Ventura Theatre

Sept. 10 -- Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Catalyst

Sept. 11 -- Mill Valley, Calif. @ Sound Summit Festival at Mt. Tamalpais State Park

Sept. 14 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

Sept. 15 -- Steamboat Springs, Colo. @ Strings Music Pavilion

Sept. 17 -- Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 18-19 -- Telluride, Colo. @ Telluride Brews & Blues Festival

Sept. 21 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater

Sept. 22 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Hoyt Sherman Place

Sept. 28 -- Madison, Wisc. @ The Sylvee

Sept. 29 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue

Sept. 30 -- Chicago, Ill. @ The Vic Theatre

Oct. 2 -- Covington, Ky. @ Madison Theatre

Oct. 3 -- Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom

Oct. 4 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Deluxe at Old National Centre

Oct. 7 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

Oct. 8 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Intersection

Oct. 9 -- Rockbridge, Ohio @ Hocking Hills Music Festival

Oct. 11 -- McKees Rocks, Pa. @ Roxian Live

Oct. 12 -- Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall

Oct. 13 -- Buffalo, N.Y. @ Asbury Hall

Oct. 15 -- Boston, Mass. @ Royale

Oct. 16 -- Providence, R.I. @ Fete

Oct. 17 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer

Oct. 18 -- Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Steel

Oct. 20 -- Northampton, Mass. @ The Academy of Music

Oct. 22 -- Port Chester, N.Y. @ Capitol Theatre

Oct. 23 -- Washington D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre

Oct. 24 -- Richmond, Va. @ The National

Oct. 26 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Lincoln Theatre

Oct. 28 -- Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel

Oct. 29 -- Knoxville, Tenn. @ The Mill & Mine

Oct. 30 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Roxy

Nov. 2 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Nov. 4 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom

Nov. 5 -- Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotillion

Nov. 6 -- Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

Nov. 8 -- Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

Nov. 9 -- Austin, Texas @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

Nov. 11 -- Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre

Nov. 12 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

Nov. 13 -- Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory

Nov. 15-16 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ El Rey Theatre

Nov. 21 -- Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox

Nov. 22 -- Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom