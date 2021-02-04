Luke Bryan has a little bit of new coming coming this spring. He'll release a deluxe edition of his 2020 album Born Here Live Here Die Here in April, and he shared a couple of its brand-new tracks during a livestream performance on Thursday evening (Feb. 4).

Of the six new tracks on his new deluxe album, Bryan shared two of them. "Country Does" is an uptempo track about small-town life with Dr. Seuss-like tongue-twister lyrics that had the country star chuckling as he tried to get them all out during what he described as a "highly, highly unrehearsed" performance.

"It's just about the way I was brought up ... It's just about my small-town way of life," Bryan says. He didn't write the song -- Ross Copperman, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne did -- but noted that he knew from first listen he wanted to record it.

"Waves," meanwhile, is a summertime love story. Bryan didn't write this one, either -- Zach Crowell, Ryan Hurd and Chase McGill did -- but he calls it a "big ol' summer song" and notes that he's "crazy excited" about it.

The deluxe edition of Born Here Live Here Die Here is due out on April 9 and is available to pre-order and pre-save now; full album details are below. Bryan says all of his downtime during the COVID-19 pandemic led him back into the studio to record the new material.

"With COVID and everything, we had some extra songs that we were able to write and record," Bryan shared, adding to his fans, "We miss you, we love you."

"Down to One" is Bryan's current single from Born Here Live Here Die Here, and he performed it during his Thursday livestream as well. It's the album's fourth single, and follows three chart-toppers: "Knockin' Boots," "What She Wants Tonight" and "One Margarita."

Bryan has more big career moments in store for the coming weeks, too: The singer returns for yet another stint judging American Idol on ABC alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on Valentine's Day (Feb. 14).

Luke Bryan's Born Here Live Here Die Here Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

1. "Knockin' Boots" (Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite, Gordie Sampson)

2. "What She Wants Tonight" (Luke Bryan, Ross Copperman, Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite)

3. "Born Here Live Here Die Here" (Jake Mitchell, Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson)

4. "One Margarita" (Michael Carter, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson)

5. "Too Drunk to Drive" (Luke Bryan, Michael Carter, Brandon Kinney)

6. "Build Me a Daddy" (Jake Mitchell, Josh Thompson, Brett Tyler)

7. "Little Less Broken" (Michael Carter, Lindsay Rimes, Matt Rogers)

8. "For a Boat" (Randy Montana, Josh Thompson, Mike Walker)

9. "Where Are We Goin'" (Luke Bryan, Brent Cobb)

10. "Down to One" (Dallas Davidson, Justin Ebach, Kyle Fishman)

11. "Country Does" (Ross Copperman, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne)

12. "Drink a Little Whiskey Down" (Luke Bryan, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson)

13. "Waves" (Zach Crowell, Ryan Hurd, Chase McGill)

14. "Bill Dance" (Luke Bryan, Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson, Ben Hayslip)

15. "Up" (Jeremy Bussey, Taylor Phillips, Bobby Pinson)

16. "Floatin’ This Creek" (Luke Bryan, Chase McGill, Jeff Stevens, Jody Stevens)