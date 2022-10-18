When rapper Post Malone came to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Sunday (Oct. 16) for a stop on his Twelve Carat Toothache Tour, Luke Bryan came to the show as a fan — and wound up backstage, goofing off with Posty himself.

Bryan shared the moment on his social media, posting a pair of goofy backstage shots with the rapper as they palled around backstage at Bridgestone.

"Thanks for having me," Bryan captions his photos. "What a show. Totally blew my mind. So fun being a fan for a night."

Malone might seem like a surprising choice of artist for Bryan to be a fan of, since they come from such different musical backgrounds, but several other country stars have been vocal about their Post Malone fandom in the past couple of years, too. Danielle Bradbery covered Malone's hit "Psycho" on her Yours Truly: 2018 album, and Michael Ray covered the same song late that year, too.

Bryan was not the only fan who was repping the country music industry at Malone's Nashville show, either. Billy Strings and Randy Travis were both also spotted backstage at the show — and Travis even played a round of beer pong with Posty.

Country music's love for Post Malone is mutual. The rapper got caught dancing and singing along to Shania Twain's performance of "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" at the American Music Awards in 2019, and Twain subsequently said she'd love to collaborate with the rapper, and she even had the right song for the job.

In 2021, Malone covered Sturgill Simpson's "You Can Have the Crown" and Brad Paisley's "I'm Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin' Song)" as part of Matthew McConaughey's We're Texas benefit. When video of his Paisley cover resurfaced the following year, the artist himself responded, raving, "This is better than me" in the comments section of Malone's TikTok and changing his bio on the platform to "I write songs for Post Malone."

Around that time, Malone hinted during an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show that he's not ruling out the possibility of making a country album one day.

"To be honest, there’s nothing stopping me from taking a camera or setting up in my studio in Utah and just recording a country album [to put] on YouTube," he told Stern at the time. "I’m allowed to do that, I’m a human being."

