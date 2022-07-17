Luke Combs has been pretty quiet on social media for the last few weeks, and for good reason: He's focusing on life at home with his wife, Nicole, and their newborn son, Tex Lawrence.

The singer offered fans a peek into his home life on Saturday (July 16), sharing a couple of snapshots of himself, Nicole and Tex as they acclimate to life as a family of three. One black-and-white photo shows Combs cradling baby Tex and kissing Nicole on the forehead as she smiles down at their infant son; the second is a photo of the singer sitting in a chair, holding his son.

"This is what my days at home look like now," he wrote in the caption of his post. "Couldn't be happier about that. Been amazing getting to spend time with [Nicole] and little Tex."

Combs has been on a break from the road ever since his performance at CMA Fest in June, and Tex was born on Father's Day (June 19.) The singer's 2022 Middle of Nowhere Tour starts in the fall, and it's not clear whether he's taking a complete break from the road until then, but he has slowed down his performance schedule considerably in order to spend time at home.

Before Tex's birth, Combs affirmed that his decision to take time off around the birth of his son was no coincidence: It's important to him to be an involved, present dad. He'll be changing plenty of diapers, too, he told the Tennessean before Tex's arrival.

"I'm assuming I'll end up doing a lot of that, man. I would think so," the singer explained. "I just figure, you know, she had to kind of grow him for nine months, so I figure I can at least do something at this point. It's like, you don't really do anything for nine months. If you didn't do anything after that, [you're] kind of like a deadbeat at that point."

Combs' updates on baby Tex have been relatively infrequent in the four weeks since his birth, but the singer's wife has occasionally shared updates with fans via social media and Instagram Stories Q&As. She has shared the family-focused origin story behind Tex's name, as well as other details, such as her favorite baby products and the most difficult parts of parenthood so far.

It's been a busy time for Combs, not only due to the birth of his first child, but also in terms of his career. His latest album, Growin' Up, came out on June 24.