Luke Combs was among the many guest performers on American Idol's three-hour finale episode on Sunday night (May 23), and for his performance, he partnered up with country-rock-leaning Top 3 finalist Chayce Beckham.

On the Idol stage, the two acts offered up a duet rendition of Combs' "Forever After All," which was a hit single for the country superstar in the spring. It's included on the tracklist of What You See Ain't Always What You Get, the October 2020 deluxe edition of Combs' sophomore album, What You See is What You Get, which he had released the previous year.

"Forever After All" is a deeply personal song to Combs, as it is one of several he wrote inspired directly by his wife, Nicole Hocking. The music video for the song even features footage of Combs' real-life wedding, which took place on Aug. 1, 2020.

Combs may have plenty of experience releasing love songs, but the romantic ballad represented relatively new territory for Beckham, who has made his name on the Idol stage performing gritty Americana and country rock songs by artists like Tyler Childers and Chris Stapleton. "Forever After All" gave Beckham the chance to show off his softer side, and demonstrate his promise as a balladeer -- and his potential as a country radio hitmaker.

Also during Sunday night's Idol finale, Mickey Guyton took the stage to perform her song "Black Like Me" with Top 10 finalist Alyssa Wray. All three show judges, including Luke Bryan, were slated to perform, too.

Beckham was one of three remaining contestants going into the finale, alongside soulful pop performers Willie Spence and Grace Kinstler. Each of the finalists performed multiple times over the course of the supersized episode; During a solo performance, for example, Beckham covered Stapleton's "Fire Away."

