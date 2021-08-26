Luke Combs and Reyna Roberts teamed up to "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'" for the CMT Giants: Charley Pride television special. Robert Randolph also performed with them during the event, which aired on Wednesday night (Aug. 25).

Combs flexed his smooth baritone when taking lead vocals on the classic Pride song, while up-and-coming star Roberts played keys and sang harmonies and Randolph accompanied them on steel guitar. Roberts' powerhouse voice shined through when she joined Combs on each chorus.

"You've got to kiss an angel good mornin' / And let her know you think about her when you're gone / Kiss an angel good mornin' / And love her like a devil when you get back home," Combs and Roberts harmonized, as Randolph made the steel guitar sing behind them. Watch their full performance below:

"Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'" was Pride's eighth No. 1 country single in 1971. It became a crossover hit when it reached the Top 30 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100, too.

Combs, Roberts and Randolph's collaboration was one of many performances during the star-studded CMT Giants tribute to the late Pride, who died in December, at the age of 86, due to complications from COVID-19. George Strait, Garth Brooks, Gladys Knight, Alan Jackson, Jimmie Allen and Mickey Guyton were among the many others who celebrated the country legend's life and legacy.

In addition to a rendition of "Mountain of Love," Pride's son Dion appeared in the special to reflect on memories of his father, alongside his mother and Pride's wife, Rozene. The show also featured clips of Pride's past performances and interviews.

CMT Giants: Charley Pride will air again on Sunday (Aug. 29) at 12PM ET.