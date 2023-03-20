He's gone platinum more times than we can count. He's the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year, and he's won so many awards you'd need two pickup trucks to haul 'em around. Luke Combs is a certified superstar, and we're giving you a chance to experience him in concert this spring at a secret stadium location.

Here's What You Could Win

Two tickets to see Luke Combs in concert at a secret location in 2023

Roundtrip airfare for two to the concert city

Two-night hotel stay in the concert city

$500 in spending money

Here's How You Could Win

Listen for the codes you need to enter below on weekdays starting Monday, March 20 through Friday, March 31. You can also gain additional entries by following the prompts to get social with us.

*This is a multi-market promotion open to those 21 and older. One winner will be selected on Monday, April 3. Prize is provided by Sony Music Nashville.*

