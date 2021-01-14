Majority of Americans Would Cut Pay in Half to Stay in Shape

What would you pay to have a fit body?

Let's face it, working out is hard. It takes energy, endurance, commitment... it's not easy. Especially if you haven't done it in awhile. So, if your fairy godmother appeared magically and said she could keep you in shape for the rest of your life, but you had to take a pay cut, how much are you willing to cut?

As far as America is concerned, 50 percent is not too much.

That's according to a recent survey conducted by MYX Fitness. The majority of Americans would be willing to cut their pay in half if it meant they never had to workout again. And by majority I mean 2/3 of our population.

Would you do it?

I'll admit, I can understand the appeal. We live in an instant gratification nation so if writing a check gave us abs, we'd totally do it. However, working out is about so much more than just the physical. I workout five to six days a week. I love that it makes me feel like an athlete again, but I also love that I can alleviate stress with a good sweat session. Exercise is so good for your mental and emotional state.

However, it's not always easy to get into a routine. This same survey found that of the 65 percent of respondents who intend on starting a workout regimen in 2021, 30 percent already believe that they'll fail at it. That's because many say that they've tried to get into a routine as many as six times in their life.

My advice is to start slow and keep it simple. Honestly, just getting out and walking will do wonders for you. Just 20-30 minutes a day. Once that becomes a habit, then maybe you can up your pace and time or maybe add in some light weights. The bottom line is that it has to be simple and interesting enough that you stick with it.

Oh, and if you fail, dust yourself off and try again the next day.