Man Fatally Shot After Dragging CO Officers With Stolen Vehicle

A 22-year-old man operating a stolen vehicle on Tuesday (May 18) was shot by at least one Englewood police officer and later died from his injuries after he dragged several officers with the vehicle.

According to the Englewood Police Department via Twitter, the shooting happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. in the area of 1401 E. Girard Place. 9News says at the scene, officers were initially called with reports of a suspicious vehicle on the property; officers checked the license plates on that vehicle and confirmed that the car had been stolen.

Two occupants, a man and a woman, were inside the car when officers attempted to make contact, officials said. The male driver was driving and attempted to drive away while dragging three officers, according to police. Englewood PD reported that officers fired at the suspect, who was struck by the gunfire.

The unidentified 22-year-old driver was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, as per police reports. The woman who was in the passenger seat of the car was taken into custody.

Three Englewood officers were injured in the incident after being dragged by the suspect's car, according to police. They were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries; two of the officers were treated and released from the hospital Tuesday. By Wednesday (May 19), Englewood PD announced that all three officers involved in Tuesday's incident were released from the hospital.

The Englewood Police Department shared via Twitter that there is body camera footage of the incident but said it will not be released until all the officers involved have been interviewed.