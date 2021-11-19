Man Known As “Lil Nutty Blaze” Is Larimer County Most Wanted Fugitive

Larimer County Sheriff's Office

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is looking for Stephen Walter Thomas Stebnitz as this week's "Most Wanted."

Stebnitz was last known to be a homeless man living in Fort Collins. He is described as being 31-years old and standing 5'09 and weighing 190 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He is often known by the alias "Lil Nutty Blaze."

He is wanted for a long list of felony misdemeanor charges, including failure to appear on possession of an instrument used to forge checks as well as being a habitual criminal.

Anyone with information on Stebnitz is being asked to call the Larimer County Sheriff's Office at 970-416-1985. Stebnitz should be considered dangerous and should not be approached.

May be an image of ‎1 person, beard and ‎text that says '‎LARIMER SHERIFF COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE MOST WANTED STEPHEN THOMAS WALTER STEBNITZ AKA: LIL NUTTY, BLAZE DOB: 11/05/1990 Height: 5'09" Weight: 190 Hair: Blond Eyes: Blue Last Known Address: Homeless, Ft Collins, co LCSO WARRANT(S Felony: FTA-1st Deg Motor Vehicle Theft/ Menacing Driving Under Revocation Habitual Criminal $5000 BOND Felony: FTA-Forgery- Check/Commerci Instrument $200 BOND Other local agency warrants: FTA-Domestic Violence/ 2nd Deg ۔ Strangulation/ 3rd Deg ۔s/ abitual Criminal/ Controlled Substance/ Resist Arrest Violate Protection Order/ Forgery Possess Illegal Weapon DUR If you have information on the ocation this person please call (970) 416-1985 Crime Stoppers (970) 221-6868‎'‎‎

