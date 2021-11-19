The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is looking for Stephen Walter Thomas Stebnitz as this week's "Most Wanted."

Stebnitz was last known to be a homeless man living in Fort Collins. He is described as being 31-years old and standing 5'09 and weighing 190 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He is often known by the alias "Lil Nutty Blaze."

He is wanted for a long list of felony misdemeanor charges, including failure to appear on possession of an instrument used to forge checks as well as being a habitual criminal.

Anyone with information on Stebnitz is being asked to call the Larimer County Sheriff's Office at 970-416-1985. Stebnitz should be considered dangerous and should not be approached.