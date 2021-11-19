Man Known As “Lil Nutty Blaze” Is Larimer County Most Wanted Fugitive
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is looking for Stephen Walter Thomas Stebnitz as this week's "Most Wanted."
Stebnitz was last known to be a homeless man living in Fort Collins. He is described as being 31-years old and standing 5'09 and weighing 190 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He is often known by the alias "Lil Nutty Blaze."
He is wanted for a long list of felony misdemeanor charges, including failure to appear on possession of an instrument used to forge checks as well as being a habitual criminal.
Anyone with information on Stebnitz is being asked to call the Larimer County Sheriff's Office at 970-416-1985. Stebnitz should be considered dangerous and should not be approached.