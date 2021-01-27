HBO Max has released a new teaser clip featuring all of the upcoming Warner Bros. movies that will debut on the streaming service the same day as they arrive in theaters. Among the many titles is The Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark, who features the late James Gandolfini’s son Michael as a young Tony Soprano. And we must say, the resemblance is uncanny.

Watch HBO Max’s entire preview lineup below. Michael Gandolfini appears around the 21-second mark:

The Many Saints of Newark, directed by Alan Taylor, will take place in New Jersey during the 1960s and ’70s. The film will use the 1967 riots in Newark as a backdrop for tensions between the Italian-American and African-American communities. In addition to Gandolfini, the cast features Alessandro Nivola as Christopher Molsanti's father Dickie, Jon Bernthal as Giovanni Soprano, John Magaro as Silvio Dante, and Vera Farmiga as Livia Soprano.

Other movies highlighted in the extended trailer include Lebron James’ Space Jam: A New Legacy, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical In The Heights, the video game adaptation Mortal Kombat, and the Serena and Venus Williams biopic King Richard.

While all of these movies will arrive on HBO Max as soon as they're released in theaters, there's only a month-long window to watch them before they leave the streaming platform. After that, you'll only be able to watch them in theaters. However, there's no additional fee to stream any of these blockbusters — it's included in the price of subscription. That's a pretty sweet deal, one that's likely to keep the public away from movie theaters for a while longer.

The Many Saints of Newark comes out on September 24, 2021.