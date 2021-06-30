‘Many Saints of Newark’ Trailer Introduces Young Tony Soprano

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel story based on the monstrously successful HBO series The Sopranos. The preview introduces us to a young Tony Soprano, played by the late James Gandolfini's son, Michael Gandolfini. Following in his father's footsteps, Michael takes on the role of the infamous Italian mobster at the beginning of his foray into crime.

Check out the trailer below, which takes us to the streets of Newark, New Jersey:

The movie's official synopsis (via IndieWire) is as follows: “Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city. Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities—and whose influence over his impressionable nephew will help make the teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we’ll later come to know: Tony Soprano.”

Dickie Moltisanti will be portrayed by Alessandro Nivola, and the movie will largely focus on his relationship with the young Soprano. Gandolfini and Nivola are joined by Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, John Magaro, Michela De Rossi, Ray Liotta, and Vera Farmiga. The film's script was penned by Sopranos creator David Chase, with franchise veteran Alan Taylor directing.

The Many Saints of Newark will be released by Warner Bros. on Oct. 1. On the same day, the picture will be available for streaming on HBO Max for the entire month before leaving the platform.

