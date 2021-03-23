Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are officially proud parents to a 1-year-old! The couple's baby boy, Hayes, celebrated his first birthday on Tuesday (March 23), and Morris marked the occasion on social media by posting a sweet family photo, with Hayes' face covered up by a drawing of a heart (the singer has been obscuring her son's face in publicly viewable photos for most of his life.)

"Happy 1st birthday, Hayes," Morris writes alongside the image. "We love you more than you can know."

Over the weekend, the country star shared a peek into the birthday celebrations with People, explaining that the theme of the celebration came from one of Hayes' favorite books, Beatrix Potter's classic the Tale of Peter Rabbit.

"That's the book I read to him since he was a newborn," the singer explains, also noting that the guest list was kept to a minimum due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. "...Obviously, we're going to have a very just a family-oriented party — we can't do the full invitation thing."

On her Instagram Story, Morris shared a series of behind-the-scenes glimpses of Hayes' Peter Rabbit-themed party, including an array of blue and white balloons and an adorable buffet spread featuring pale pink roses and decorative carrots in mason jars. Topping off the party was a sweet carrot cake and cupcakes to match made by local Nashville bakery the Flour Flower. Flip through the photos below to take a look at the celebration:

Maren Morris/Instagram

Maren Morris/Instagram

Maren Morris/Instagram

Maren Morris/Instagram

Maren Morris/Instagram

Maren Morris/Instagram

Morris and Hurd announced the birth of their son shortly after welcoming him on March 23, 2020. At the time, the couple shared that Hayes' middle name, Andrew, is in honor of Hurd's brother, who died in a car accident at 16 years old.

In addition to celebrating their son's birthday, Hurd and Morris also have reason to celebrate when it comes to their musical collaborations: They recently released their first duet, "Chasing After You."