Margo Robbie Wants To Bring Poison Ivy To The DCEU

Suicide Squad actress Margot Robbie wants Poison Ivy to join the DC Extended Universe just as much as fans do. Robbie, who plays Harley Quinn in the DCEU, has proven herself to be an indispensable part of the franchise. As her character’s future unfolds on screen, Robbie is enthusiastic about bringing Harley Quinn's partner in crime to the silver screen.

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy have been linked together in the DC comics for a long time. Sometimes, they’re nothing more than friends. Other times, they’re romantically involved. And still other times, they’re something in between. In HBO Max’s Harley Quinn animated TV series, there’s some serious chemistry between the two characters. It makes fans wonder if that same dynamic could be explored in a live-action realm.

“Trust me, I chew their ear off about it all the time,” Robbie told Den of Geek. “They must be sick of hearing it, but I’m like, ‘Poison Ivy, Poison Ivy. Come on, let’s do it.’ I’m very keen to see a Harley-Poison Ivy relationship on screen. It’d be so fun. So I’ll keep pestering them. Don’t worry.”

Back in 2018, Robbie had voiced her wish for a Harley Quinn/Poison Ivy relationship to PrideSource. “If you read the comics you know that Poison Ivy and Harley have an intimate relationship,” she said. “I’ve been trying to—I would love to have Poison Ivy thrown into the universe, because the Harley and Poison Ivy relationship is one of my favorite aspects of the comics, so I’m looking to explore that on screen.”

In addition to being one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actresses, Robbie started her own production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, back in 2014. Since then, she’s produced films including the Harley Quinn-focused Birds of Prey, I, Tonya, and Promising Young Woman. She might just be one of the DCEU’s greatest assets, and that means her desire to link up Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy could come to fruition sooner than we think.

