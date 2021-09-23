Meet the Oldest National Park Service Ranger Who Just Turned 100

And she's still got work to do...

Think for a second about being 100 years old. If your centennial birthday was this year, you would have been born in 1921. Think of all of the things you would have seen in your 100 years. It's difficult to wrap our minds around it.

Now, I want you to think about being 100 years old and still working. Not because you have to, but because you want to. Many of us dream of retiring and traveling the world as early as we can. However, for one woman, the age 100 doesn't mean throwing in the towel.

It means lacing up her boots.

Meet Betty Reid Soskin. She is the oldest National Park Service Ranger in the United States. And she just turned 100 years old.

At the age of 85, Soskin became a Park Ranger. Yep, at an age that many people don't even get to live to, she went to work. Her goal was to educate people on the importance of all women in history, especially during World War II. Soskin currently works at the Rosie the Riveter/WWII Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond, California.

After 15 years, she said her work is not done yet.

So how does such a hard working woman, who has reached triple digits, celebrate such a milestone. If you ask me, I'm sure Soskin would have enjoyed doing what she loves at her job. However, the California community around her took it to the next level and name a middle school after her. Students in Richmond will now be attending Betty Reid Soskin Middle School.

It's a wonderful honor for someone who has dedicated so much time to educating others.

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.

