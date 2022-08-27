Mickey Guyton Shares Sparkling New Love Song ‘Somethin’ Bout You’ [LISTEN]

Mickey Guyton's jubilant new single spotlights the power and magic of human connection.

Out today (Aug. 26), "Somethin' Bout You" serves as an uplifting tribute to life, love and all the little moments in between. Guyton, who co-wrote the stunning tune with David Garcia and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard, says that the song's lyrics echo her own newly-shifted outlook on life.

“‘Somethin’ Bout You’ is reminiscent of those easy, joy-filled, early days of loving someone, and discovering something new in each other every day,” Guyton says. “Since having my son Grayson, I’ve been seeing the arc of life from a new perspective, and I love celebrating every bit of it – from heartbreak to finding your person and falling in love, to the newfound love between a parent and a child. This song is the start of that journey.”

Listen to "Somethin' Bout You" below:

Guyton's latest track is the first of three new tracks that are expected to be released before the end of 2022. "Somethin' Bout You" is the first single since Guyton shared her powerful debut album Remember Her Name on Sept. 24, 2021. That project earned the Texas native three nominations at the 64th annual Grammy Awards, including Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance. Guyton also made history by becoming the first Black artist nominated in the Best Country Album category since the Grammys were first held in 1959.

Earlier today (Aug. 26), Guyton appeared on the Today Show to perform "Somethin' Bout You" in celebration of the single's release. In September, she'll join Robert Glasper and Zach Wilson for An Evening of Respect, a musical tribute to Otis Redding. You can find more information about the event via Guyton's official website.