Mickey Guyton Shares Sparkling New Love Song ‘Somethin’ Bout You’ [LISTEN]

Mickey Guyton's jubilant new single spotlights the power and magic of human connection.
Out today (Aug. 26), "Somethin' Bout You" serves as an uplifting tribute to life, love and all the little moments in between. Guyton, who co-wrote the stunning tune with David Garcia and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard, says that the song's lyrics echo her own newly-shifted outlook on life.
“‘Somethin’ Bout You’ is reminiscent of those easy, joy-filled, early days of loving someone, and discovering something new in each other every day,” Guyton says. “Since having my son Grayson, I’ve been seeing the arc of life from a new perspective, and I love celebrating every bit of it – from heartbreak to finding your person and falling in love, to the newfound love between a parent and a child. This song is the start of that journey.”
Listen to "Somethin' Bout You" below:
Guyton's latest track is the first of three new tracks that are expected to be released before the end of 2022. "Somethin' Bout You" is the first single since Guyton shared her powerful debut album Remember Her Name on Sept. 24, 2021. That project earned the Texas native three nominations at the 64th annual Grammy Awards, including Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance. Guyton also made history by becoming the first Black artist nominated in the Best Country Album category since the Grammys were first held in 1959.
Earlier today (Aug. 26), Guyton appeared on the Today Show to perform "Somethin' Bout You" in celebration of the single's release. In September, she'll join Robert Glasper and Zach Wilson for An Evening of Respect, a musical tribute to Otis Redding. You can find more information about the event via Guyton's official website.
8 Songs You Didn't Know Brett Eldredge Wrote
Illinois native Brett Eldredge
first burst onto the country scene with the release of his 2013 debut record Bring You Back
. The album spawned three No. 1 hits, "Don't Ya," "Beat of the Music" and "Mean to Me," and kicked off a career that's lasted nearly a decade.
Eldredge kept the momentum going with the release of his 2015 album Illinois, which included the infectious singles "Lose My Mind," "Drunk on Your Love" and the romantic ode "Wanna Be That Song." Just two years later, his impressive self-titled record showcased a more evolved sound, which was spotlighted on singles "Somethin' I'm Good At," "The Long Way" and "Love Someone."
Although Eldredge's career was continuing to flourish, the 36-year-old wanted a change of pace. He stepped away from all social media platforms and switched out his smartphone for an old school flip phone, allowing himself to put a new focus on writing music and staying in the moment. With a new batch of music ready to go, he recruited Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian, who produced Kacey Musgraves
' Golden Hour,
to work on the project. Released in 2020, the incredibly personal Sunday Drive
showed off a more organic, stripped-down sound that gave a new depth to Eldredge's sound.
A longtime fan of classic crooners like Frank Sinatra, Eldredge has also recorded two retro, big band-inspired holiday albums: 2016's Glow and 2021's Mr. Christmas. Although most know Eldredge for his vocal talents and energetic personality, he's also proved himself as a truly gifted songwriter. The vast majority of the tracks within his musical catalog have either been fully written or co-written by Eldredge, which is one of the reasons why his music consistently feels authentic, raw and heartfelt.
Eldredge is gearing up to release his fifth studio album, Songs About You, on June 17. Fans have gotten a sneak preview of what's to come from this latest collection of music with the release of the record's heartbreaking title track, along with follow-up cuts "Wait Up For Me" and "I Feel Fine."
Ahead of this new batch of music, let's take at eight great country songs written by Brett Eldredge and recorded by other artists.