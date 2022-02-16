A bill that has been proposed in the current session of the Wyoming Legislature would name a highway in the Casper area for former President Donald Trump.

State highway 285 runs for a little over ten miles

You can read House Bill 99--the President Donald J. Trump Highway Bill--here. The bill is sponsored by Rep, Chuck Gray, and co-sponsored by Reps. Bear, Hallinan, Haroldson, Jennings, Neiman, Styvar and Winter and Senator(s) McKeown.

In a video on his Facebook page, Gray says the name change would be paid for through private donations, adding "There will be no state funds allocated for this." He goes on to say "Here's the thing. Across the country, the left has been naming this after Obama, that after Obama. Meanwhile, they don't want society, they don't want any recognition of the enormous achievements of President Trump.''

So is this something you would support? Or do you feel, as some have said on social media that House Bill 99 is "feel good" legislation or "political posturing" at a time when the state faces more serious issues? And even in a state where Donald Trump compiled big majorities in his two presidential runs, neither he--nor any other politician anywhere--is universally loved.

Some folks have also said that such a highway would be a constant target for vandals or people who want to steal road signs as memorabelia. There are also folks who are fine with the idea but would prefer a different stretch of roadway be named for the former president.

So what do you think? Take our poll and give us your opinion!