Miranda Lambert couldn't have picked a better spot to perform her recent No. 1 song "Bluebird" than from Nashville's Bluebird Cafe. Together with co-writers Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick, the country superstar sweetly sang an acoustic version of the track in the tiny, empty cafe.

In introducing the performance, Lambert explained that the trio was going to sing the song "basically the way we wrote [it]." The Bluebird Cafe's neon sign glowed over her head, Christmas lights surrounding the stage, as she sang.

"Bluebird" became Lambert's sixth No. 1 song on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and her fourth as primary artist in late July. Overall, she has seven No. 1 songs, including one song ("Automatic" from 2014) that topped the Mediabase airplay chart only. "Bluebird" reached No. 1 on both charts, something she had not done in nearly a decade.

"Bluebird" was the second single from Wildcard, Lambert's 2019 release. Both of her previous two albums failed to turn in a Billboard No. 1 single, although she's always earned critical acclaim in the way of positive reviews and honors at country awards shows. She is the most-awarded artist in ACM Awards history.

Lambert went into Wednesday night's (Sept. 16) 2020 ACM Awards ceremony a winner already, for Music Event of the Year. She's also nominated for Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year.