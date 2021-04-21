Miranda Lambert’s Husband Goes Country With His First Cowboy Hat
Miranda Lambert's husband, Brendan McLoughlin — a once NYPD officer — has picked up his first cowboy hat. It's off white and curled along the sides and looks a lot like the one his wife was wearing on the ACM Awards red carpet last weekend.
On Instagram Stories, McLoughlin revealed his new off-white cowboy hat, thanking the Best Hat Store in Fort Worth, Texas, for it. A stroll to the shop's Instagram page reveals they were already well-represented on ACM night (April 18): Gabby Barrett's looked was topped with two hats from the cowboy boutique.
"Couldn't have had a better experience for my first hat," McLoughlin, 28, writes in sharing a photo of himself sporting his new lid.
Lambert and her husband of two years kept it casual on the ACM Awards red carpet. She wore denim on denim with turquoise jewelry and a white hat (People shares they were Lee jeans). McLoughlin — who is said to love the glam of a red carpet — wore a jacket over a white T-shirt and denim pants for the photographers.
It was a quite a different look from the sleek and sexy they brought to the 2021 Grammys last month:
At the 2021 ACMs, Lambert performed three times from three different Nashville venues. The couple have done quite a bit of traveling since the pandemic began and revealed recently that they moved houses, leaving behind the farm that held her "magic porch."