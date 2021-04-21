Miranda Lambert’s Husband Goes Country With His First Cowboy Hat

Miranda Lambert's husband, Brendan McLoughlin — a once NYPD officer — has picked up his first cowboy hat. It's off white and curled along the sides and looks a lot like the one his wife was wearing on the ACM Awards red carpet last weekend.

On Instagram Stories, McLoughlin revealed his new off-white cowboy hat, thanking the Best Hat Store in Fort Worth, Texas, for it. A stroll to the shop's Instagram page reveals they were already well-represented on ACM night (April 18): Gabby Barrett's looked was topped with two hats from the cowboy boutique.

"Couldn't have had a better experience for my first hat," McLoughlin, 28, writes in sharing a photo of himself sporting his new lid.

Instagram/brendanmcloughlin

Lambert and her husband of two years kept it casual on the ACM Awards red carpet. She wore denim on denim with turquoise jewelry and a white hat (People shares they were Lee jeans). McLoughlin — who is said to love the glam of a red carpet — wore a jacket over a white T-shirt and denim pants for the photographers.

It was a quite a different look from the sleek and sexy they brought to the 2021 Grammys last month:

Kevin Mazur, Getty Images

At the 2021 ACMs, Lambert performed three times from three different Nashville venues. The couple have done quite a bit of traveling since the pandemic began and revealed recently that they moved houses, leaving behind the farm that held her "magic porch."