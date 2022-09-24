With 10 albums under her belt, Miranda Lambert has a wealth of music — both hits and album tracks — for fans to choose from. Lambert's husband, Brendan McLoughlin, recently revealed his personal favorite of her tunes.

In a recent interview with Vulture, Lambert asks her husband about which song he prefers. He answers with a 2009 single that didn't take off at radio, but has remained a fan favorite.

"Probably the one that you showed me that was a deep cut of yours," McLoughlin says. "'Dead Flowers.'"

Coincidentally, Lambert also answers with "Dead Flowers" when asked about songs that should have been singles. Although "Dead Flowers" was released as the lead-off single from her Revolution album, it was pulled from radio while charting in the 40s, because, as Lambert says, the label was "scared that it wasn’t going to make it."

"I always say that I’m going to put a record out one day called The Ones That Got Away, because there’s some that have broken my heart," she shares earlier in the interview. "'Dead Flowers' is an example. It was a single, and I wrote it by myself. I did a video."

"My band, every tour they’re like, 'Can we do ‘Dead Flowers’?" she continues. "I guess I have a little bit of a grudge against it, because I’m like, 'Damn it.' It makes me mad that it didn’t get a shot, but I’m still proud of it because I love it."

After McLoughlin answers with the same song she chose for herself, she mentions the coincidence of having already talked about the tune.

"Well, lookee there. We have another 'Dead Flowers' fan," she says. "We just talked about 'Dead Flowers.' That’s why it’s funny that you said that. The one that got away. He’s always like, 'I like the ones you write by yourself.' I’m like, 'Of course you do, because it’s hard for me.'"

Lambert also chats more about her past career — including the song she wishes she wrote and her riskiest single — in the piece. The singer is has just embarked on her first-ever Las Vegas residency, Velvet Rodeo, which kicked off Friday (Sept. 23) at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

