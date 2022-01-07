Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town are jumping back on the bandwagon together. First thing Friday morning (Jan. 7), the fivesome announced the reunification of their 2018 Bandwagon Tour, which will run through spring 2022.

Part 2 of the tour — which Lambert calls "one of the most fun tours" she's ever done — will kick off on May 6 in Houston, with dates scattered across the East Coast and Midwest before it wraps up in Camden, N.J., on June 11.

The Cadillac Three will serve as the support act on all of the Bandwagon Tour dates.

Most of the Bandwagon Tour dates go on sale on Jan. 14, with the exception of Houston, which goes on sale on Jan. 21. Tickets will be available via Live Nation.

Citi cardmembers will have access to a special presale that begins on the Tuesday before each on-sale date at 12PM local time and runs through Thursday at 10PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

See a complete list of Bandwagon Tour dates below.

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town's 2022 Bandwagon Tour Dates:

April 27 -- Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater*

April 28 -- Franklin, Tenn. @ FirstBank Amphitheater*

April 29 -- Johnson City, Tenn. @ William Green Football Stadium*#

May 6 -- Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman+

May 7 -- Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

May 8 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

May 12 -- Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium

May 13 -- Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 14 -- West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

May 20 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

May 21 -- Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

May 22 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

June 2 -- Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage

June 3 -- Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 4 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

June 9 -- Wantagh, N.Y.@ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

June 10 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 11 -- Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

* Miranda Lambert & The Cadillac Three only; not part of The Bandwagon Tour

+ On sale Friday, Jan 21. at 10AM local time

# On sale Friday, Feb. 1 at 10AM local time