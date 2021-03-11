One of Miranda Lambert’s Tattoos Inspired a Line in Her Song ‘Heart Like Mine’

Miranda Lambert is one of the most-awarded -- and most-tattooed -- artists in country music. In total, the country star has eight tattoos, but there is one in particular that has become a major part of her career.

Lambert's most well-known tattoo, a pair of crossed pistols adorned with angel wings, enjoys a place of prominence on the singer's left forearm. "I got it when I was 22 on tour with George Strait," Lambert explains of the tattoo's origin. "It's the first thing I ever did without asking my parents. My dad didn't speak to me for a week."

Lambert recalls her father's reaction to first seeing her new bit of body art in her song "Heart Like Mine": In the popular tune, she sings, "Daddy cried when he saw my tattoo / Said he loved me anyway." "Heart Like Mine" was released on Jan. 10, 2011, as the last single from Lambert's 2009 album Revolution. The song hit No. 1 in the U.S. and No. 2 in Canada.

Lambert's pistols-and-wings tattoo has also become something of an icon for the singer. She's used it in her music career, and the logo for her Pink Pistol boutique in her hometown of Lindale, Texas, is a similar design.

Want to see all eight of Lambert's tattoos? Flip through the gallery below to check 'em out: