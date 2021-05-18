Mike and Sulley Are Back in First ‘Monsters At Work’ Trailer

Pixar’s Monsters Inc. gets its first sequel — Monsters University was a prequel detailing the early years of the series’ two main monsters, Mike (Billy Crystal) and Sulley (John Goodman) — with the upcoming Disney+ series Monsters at Work. Both Crystal and Goodman reprise their roles in the show, which details what happens after the events of the original movie, where the workers of Monsters, Incorporated discover they can generate much more energy for their city by harvesting laughter from children, rather than screams of terror.

The cast of the series also includes Ben Feldman, Mindy Kaling, Henry Winkler, John Ratzenberger (of course), and Jennifer Tilly. You can hear several of those voices in the new trailer for the show:

Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

"Monsters At Work" takes place the day after the Monsters, Incorporated power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley's discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams. It follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer until he lands a job at Monsters, Incorporated, and discovers that scaring is out and laughter is in. After Tylor is temporarily reassigned to the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team(MIFT), he must work alongside a misfit bunch of mechanics while setting his sights on becoming a Jokester.

Monsters At Work premieres on Disney+ on July 2.

