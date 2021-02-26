More Than $4K in Items Stolen From South Cheyenne Storage Unit

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding whoever burglarized a storage unit in the 200 block of E. Prosser Road.

Sheriff's spokesman Brandon Warner says the burglary occurred sometime between Jan. 30-31.

Warner says more than $4,000 worth of items were stolen, including a Mytee carpet extractor, a Ryobi generator and hand tools.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.